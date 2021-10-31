Tech

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will include an unexpected game mode

Kim Lee
0 3 2 minutes read
That the next chapter in the Call of Duty series may be Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 game, has been talked about for many months now. While fans of the style that characterize the series are waiting to find out what Activision has in store for them after Call of Duty Vanguard, some are arriving today. curious details on an alleged new mode of the next game in the franchise.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Leaker RalphsValve explained on Twitter that a very specific mode will replace the Special Ops in the alleged Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 of 2022. In its place, there will be horror-style gameplay inspired by none other than PT, the “playable teaser” of Silent Hills canceled and created by Hideo Kojima in 2015. For those who do not know it or do not remember it well, the free downloadable work on PlayStation 4 put players in the shoes of a protagonist in the first person, ( which would later turn out to be Norman Reedus) inside an L-shaped corridor that repeated itself over and over again.

To advance in the game it was necessary to perform some precise actions, never specified, and in almost always purely random moments you could die at the hands of a ghost. Likewise, the leaker reports that the alleged mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 that takes inspiration from it will take place in closed and almost always dark spaces, where the user will have to use night goggles and fight against mysterious creatures that can appear at any moment.

But let’s also discover other details on the rumored chapter of the 2022 series, always from the same leaker. The campaign will have a much more detailed and realistic gore system, especially in the representation of the killings: depending on where they will be hit, the enemies will react differently and the noises they emit will also vary accordingly, going from screams of pain to real convulsions. In short, if what the user said were then confirmed by Activision, it would mean that the publisher really wants to do things big with the gaming experience. We therefore await official information from Activision or Infinity Ward.

On Amazon you can pre-order your copy of Call of Duty Vanguard on this page.

