Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be the last reboot of Infinity Ward, in the future only new sagas – Nerd4.life

In the midst of the reports on the future of Call of Duty, a new information leak appears according to which Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – possible follow-up to the COD chapter of 2019 – will be the last of the reboot series by Infinity Ward. The development team, in the future, will focus on new sagas.

The source of this leak is Twitter user Ralph, which is believed to be a reliable industry insider. According to the leaks and reports, the 2022 chapter will be Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, reboot following the 2019 Call of Duty Modern Warfare chapter, one of the biggest hits of COD’s last years (excluding free to play). However, Ralph reveals that after Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Infinity Ward will not continue with this saga.

Also, as you can see in the tweet above, it says that Infinity Ward it won’t do a reboot treatment to other old Call of Duty sagas after this year’s chapter. For the future, the team would be “looking beyond”.

As always, remember that what is reported is only a leak, not official information. Furthermore, it will take years before we have an official confirmation on the matter, given that Infinity Ward will probably not publish another Call of Duty game before 2025, provided they maintain the three-year work rate typical of the COD teams.

Today we also discovered that Call of Duty Warzone 2 is coming in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, for Tom Henderson.