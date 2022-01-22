“Call of Duty stays on PlayStation”: Phil Spencer’s promise

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has made it clear that Call of Duty, arguably the most important intellectual property in Activision’s catalog, will also remain on PlayStation.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, costing 68.7 billion dollars, will allow Microsoft to manage all the brands of the group, including Call of Duty as well as Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

This means that when the acquisition is closed – by June 2023 – Microsoft will be able to make some of those games exclusive to its ecosystem (which includes Xbox consoles, streaming and PC).

“I had a good chat with the Sony executives“wrote Spencer on Twitter.”I have confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements prior to the Activision Blizzard acquisition [King] and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of this industry and we care about our relationship“.

Spencer’s words answer the question: what will Microsoft do with the Activision and Blizzard brands, in particular, once it has integrated the group’s development studies?

Looking at what has been done with Zenimax Media, acquired in 2020, Microsoft has kept the existing agreements (for example, by releasing Deathloop as a PS5 exclusive); but then announced projects that will not arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, namely Starfield, from Bethesda Game Studios, and Redfall, from Arkane Studios: they are expected in 2022 on Xbox and PC.

As for Call of Duty Warzone, Microsoft has every interest in keeping it multi-platform: as a free online video game, it finds its strength in being able to be enjoyed on as many devices and platforms as possible.

Minecraft, which Microsoft acquired in 2014 along with the studio that created it, Mojang, remained cross-platform and the spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, released in 2021, was also distributed on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The speech could have been different for the annual Call of Duty episodes, which include the multiplayer campaign and a substantial online component.