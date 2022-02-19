Call of Duty surprises us with a new FREE pack

Call of Duty is that delivery that no matter what happens, is always played. And while it is true that Vanguard’s numbers have not been the best in the franchise, the developers are still trying to improve that gaming experience at least until the release of Modern Warfare 2. Although having Warzone it is slightly easier to “abandon” Vanguard to focus on the famous Battle Royale.

Today was the beginning of the new season of Call of Duty and so that the players can start it with a bang and have more incentives to play, the team has surprised us with a totally free pack. Pack that will be yours simply by logging in, so you don’t have to do anything fancy.

Call of Duty gives us 11 level omissions

They come with a generous offer, as you well know, completing the battle pass is the most loved by the players since it is usually what brings you the most benefit. Well, they have decided to give us a total of 11 Pass Tier Skipsplus a Legend skin for our Operator and two other Legend quality weapon blueprints.

If you think this ends here you are very wrong, in addition to all the skins and omissions we will also have the double XP for the entire weekend. Some experience points that will be doubled in all aspects, level, weapons, battle pass, operators and clan. As you can see, they have made a “call to arms” so that the players start the season with enthusiasm.