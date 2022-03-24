Call of Duty surprises with the arrival of Snoop Dogg in Warzone, Vanguard and Mobile

the rapper Snoop Dogg He is a regular at video games and streaming broadcasts, thanks to his Twitch channel in which he has scored several thanks, especially commenting on NFL games, among other things.

His connection with video games has even reached esports by becoming FaZe Clan pro team member as a streamer and now extends to land directly in call of duty both in its versions for computers and consoles, as well as the mobile version for smartphones.

The rap legend’s debut in COD will be the April 1 in Mobilein a Dogg-style outfit all embroidered in 24 carat gold and a new one gold plated rapid fire weapon and with diamond encrustedall very Snoop-esque.

But the rapper will also come as playable character in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone through the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle, which will include ten items, three exclusive to Vanguard and a full progression track. And the rewards of all twenty tiers include weapon XP, three alternate costumes, and other accessories.

The date of the arrival of the legend to COD will be the next April 19 at 3:00 p.m. in our country and will include the voice of Snoop Dogg on all your Operator lines.