Call of Duty Vanguard: in addition to the free weekend comes a new map! Here’s when

Call of Duty Vanguard has debuted for a few days now, and although in Italy it has achieved excellent sales, it is proving to be one of the most subdued launches of the last fourteen years for the Activision FPS saga. This weekend there will be the first free weekend, which will allow everyone to try the new COD first hand, but not only; given that one is about to be added to the multiplayer content already present in the game new map.

Call of Duty Vanguard

Starting tomorrow Thursday 18 November, until next 22 November, all the curious will be able to test the new Call of Duty Vanguard pad (or mouse and keyboard) in hand. In addition to this players will be able to play with one new unpublished map called Shipment.

The map in question will be part of a first completely free DLC for the first person shooter set in World War II, and is available for download as of today, Wednesday 17 November 2021.

Call of Duty Vanguard has brought a ton of new content to the COD universe, and the hugely popular one as well Warzone will soon have a host of new themed content with the next big update coming in early December.

If you haven’t already, you can purchase your copy of Call of Duty Vanguard at this address.

