Call of Duty Vanguard is a disaster, and even the developers admit it

It is useless to deny that Call of Duty Vanguard’s launch was disastrous. From the very first days of the game’s release, users immediately started complaining about numerous problems including various annoying bugs, and even in our review we realized that the work was rather disastrous. Although the title managed to surpass another famous giant in the Italian territory in sales, the statistics are clear: the launch of this last chapter is the worst of the whole series.

The situation is so serious that even the developers have noticed the situation, coming to admit that the launch was truly a disaster. In a tweet on Sledgehammer’s official account, they talk about the most common problems and the fact that they are fully aware of them too, closing the post with the promise of keep improving the product to make it as perfect as possible and to remove any problems.

While waiting for all the problems to be resolved, the developers have tried to make up for it in some way, for example by making the multiplayer mode of the game free for a limited period of time, but this obviously did not help much. In any case, we are sure that the software house listens to us and is working to solve all the inconveniences of this catastrophic launch.

A note from SHG pic.twitter.com/1SH07QSc3d – Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 24, 2021

