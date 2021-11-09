Call of Duty: Vanguard | Review – Fun, but not very brave

Since its first announcement Call of Duty: Vanguard he hadn’t been able to unleash that wow effect typical of the most recent home productions Activision. The sensations, in short, were to be faced with a much more linear and conservative chapter, which set itself the simple objective of entertaining the reference community by focusing on a substantial amount of content.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

After the publication in 2017 of Call of Duty: World War II, the boys of Sledgehammer Games have decided to follow the theme of the Second World War through a new chapter on paper more aware of its strengths, and less linked to the faithful re-proposition of the most famous war context and seen in the history of video games.

The final result, however, could only stumble upon the classic quantity-quality comparison, where the choice of use such a traditional and not very courageous formula for all its main modalities it is shared only up to a certain point. Obviously, that frenzy so familiar to fans of the saga has been maintained, without however being able to surprise beyond a certain threshold in almost any single and online game, if not recalling that typical déjà-vu feeling.

Let’s see why.

Welcome to the Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard proposes the classic campaign triptych, multiplayer and zombies that have distinguished Activision productions for years, but starting from the analysis of the single player mode we find the first evident limits. In the year the competition decides to focus solely on online modes, Sledgehammer Games wastes a huge opportunity and packs a story with a fluctuating quality, where you can glimpse some interesting grip from the point of view of writing, which then crashes against the wall of linearity and predictability.

Compared to the simple faithful repetition of the clashes that led the Allies to victory against the Nazi war machine, we must give credit to the Californian team for trying to follow a different path, where to fit truthfulness and fiction into a plot at least more varied and with potential.

The campaign presents some good ideas, but without being able to involve.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard we impersonate the members of a special task force – called the Vanguard and which brings together a handful of soldiers from various fronts – grappling with the search for the Phoenix project, or secret documents linked to the highest Nazi hierarchs that can change the fate of the war . Starting from the daring arrival in the heart of Germany, passing through some flashbacks that allow us to get to know the various members of the special team, the contours of a campaign that was not very courageous and that deserved more breathing space, considering the good conditions.

The nine actual missions – interspersed with some video in computer graphics – allow you to retrace some phases of the conflict from an interesting angle, such as the resistance of the Russian people to Stalingrad through the eyes of the sniper Polina and the support of the Australian forces to the British in the battle. by El Alamein. All this, in a continuous succession of short time jumps that serves as a pretext to return to fight in the most famous places of the Second World War.

Squad Assaults are the funniest moments in offline play.

Too bad they are enough about four hours to reach the credits, through missions, pad / mouse in hand, extremely guided and where we find a few too many hiccups in the enemy AI, as well as in the arrangement of the waves of enemies that constantly prevent us from continuing from point A to point B to continue with the story.

The sensation – hit the credits of the campaign Call of Duty: Vanguard – is that of not having fully achieved that balance between what is simply shown and what is actually tested. Compared to the excellent results achieved with Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, in fact, it was inevitable for Sledgehammer to fall back on greater linearity, synonymous with a small step back on the qualitative side.

It is not enough to refer to heroes and characters that really existed to reproduce the stories of the various members of the Vanguard, as well as a sketchy choice, in terms of gameplay, aimed at attributing very small different mechanics depending on the soldier impersonated. Being able to climb on some ledges or give sparse orders to your companions to get suppression fire, for example, are actions that serve more as a mere sop and do not affect playability in any way; it remains evident that for the campaign we were expecting something more full-bodied and courageous.

Online for all tastes

Waiting for the new macro-update that will totally change the map of Warzone in early December, Call of Duty: Vanguard proposes a all in all satisfactory multiplayer sector, characterized by all those versus modes such as deathmatch, capture the flag and confirmed kill spread over twenty maps of very small size. Obviously, the Veteran mode also returns, as some variants that offer more pairs or teams of three ready to do battle to accumulate the greatest number of kills.

The online maps are divided into three categories by pace of play, and range from 6v6 up to 24v24

The feeling pad in hand is typical of the brand, offering quick online games where in a matter of minutes you run left and right alternating kills and respawns in a spasmodic way. Frenzy and adrenaline, together with a good dose of reflexes, distinguish the various rounds regardless of the mode selected and guarantee a good dose of fun, always net of a general chaos that leaves little room for tactics and reasoning.

There is also a good number of guns, including rifles, machine guns and pistols – with various accessories to unlock to enhance the customization not only aesthetic – even if on the balancing front we point out some uncertainty, with some overly lethal weapons like the German MP40. Speech that in equal measure also concerns the specialties, always divided into three categories to confer bonuses such as greater quantity of ammunition or a significant resistance to grenades, but which would require some corrective action.

The full-bodied customization system for your equipment is back.

As compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the latest work from Sledgehammer Games presents a slightly higher time to kill it’s a slower recovery of health, a combination that does not completely convince us and that risks triggering excessive frustration.

Obviously also on Call of Duty: Vanguard could not miss the zombie mode, more and more important and appreciated in the community, especially for the fun given by the lasting sessions with friends, where you can face hordes and hordes of the undead more and more lethal.

This time the events are intertwined with what is seen in the zombie mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, with the dimensional gates of the Dark Aether initiating the invasion not only by the undead, but by some demons of incredible and sinister powers. A Nazi general has managed to gain power from five ancient runes and is ready to exploit the enormous number of corpses created by the defeat of the Germans in Stalingrad to command an army of seemingly unstoppable creatures.

The zombie mode is the one that guarantees good fun with a couple of good friends.

Our task, cooperating with three other friends online, is to face the numerous waves of creatures using power-ups of all sorts, completing missions in parallel that involve the collection of specific runes or the elimination of some key targets. The ultimate goal is to get the support of some entities from the other dimension who want to oppose the control of the insane Nazi general.

The zombie mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard is the one where we had more fun and we found less perplexity, appreciating the small narrative implementations aimed at giving a slightly more constructed context than simply fighting wave after wave and where you try to improve your equipment. A certain risk remains around the corner linked to an underlying repetitiveness for the modus operandi that characterizes the first waves, a sensation attenuated by the speed of the shootings against undead with more unpredictable behavior than we could expect.

The fascination of the Second World War

Technically speaking Call of Duty: Vanguard he defends himself more than with dignity and especially in the short campaign we can see a good job due to the amount of details present, especially for closed environments where some pleasant play of light and particle effects.

Technically, there is a good job with regards to views and plays of light, especially in the countryside.

There is also no shortage of excellent views on which to pause to appreciate the horizon for a few seconds, while in the online games we have noticed less attention to the settings, sacrificed for enhance the fluidity of the clashes. Excellent implementation of cross play between all platforms since launch, while we are perplexed by the possibility of playing with a friend via shared screen only on consoles, leaving PC players aside.

By carrying out the test on the latest generation PC – with an RTX 3070 graphics card – we were able to keep the details high for each parameter in the vast menu dedicated to configuration, with a frame rate anchored to 100 fps and rare drops during the most chaotic situations. . We report, however, some too many crashes and sudden in the passage during the campaign from the sections played to the video in computer graphics, with the developers who have already confirmed that they are working to further stem the problem.

