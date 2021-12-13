Call of Duty Vanguard the best-selling, but Forza Horizon 5 is record in the US in November 2021 – Nerd4.life
NPD Group data for the month of November 2021 in the USA prove that Call of Duty Vanguard was the best-selling game, but at the same time there was also a record sales for Forza Horizon 5, within the series.
Meanwhile, let’s see the classification of the ten best-selling games in the US in November 2021 according to data collected by NPD, which collects both physical and digital market data:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl
- Forza Horizon 5
- Madden NFL 22
- Mario Party Superstars
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- NBA 2K22
The upper part of the top ten is entirely occupied by news, while the rest of the positions remain more or less unchanged. Let’s see how Call of Duty: Vanguard is the best-selling in the first position, surpassing the direct competitor Battlefield 2042 and also Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.
However, the performance of Forza Horizon 5, which establishes the record specific as regards any chapter of the series in question, despite being launched directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog, therefore playable in fact through the subscription even without being purchased.