Call of Duty Vanguard will be free for a few days, after just two weeks

After just two weeks of the official launch, Activision has just announced that Call of Duty Vanguard will be available for free for a limited time.

This means that for a few days all users will be able to test multiplayer mode for free from COD Vanguard, without the need for any additional cost.

The last chapter of the series did not have a good start, resulting in the worst launch of a chapter in 14 years: this move could therefore be interpreted as an attempt to push sales and convince the most skeptical fans.

However, avoid using the test to prove yours cheats and tricks: You could be banned forever from any future episode of the series.

As reported by VGC, Activision has gotten used to the multiplayer free trials of call of Duty, but it definitely is unusual let this happen with so a few days after the official release.

Starting from 19.00 Italian on Wednesday 18 November, all players will therefore be able to try the multiplayer of Call of Duty Vanguard for four full days.

The test will therefore be available In the same day in which its main competitor will be released, Battlefield 2042: Given the circumstances, it is unlikely that it was a coincidence.

The proof also comes after a few days away from the surprise release of the free multiplayer Halo Infinite, another shooter much awaited by the community, as it is part of one of the most iconic sagas of the Xbox brand.

It will also be an opportunity to see the new map for yourself Shipment, one of the most iconic areas of the entire Call of Duty series and an excellent business card to convince fans.

At this point, all that remains is to prepare for free download of multiplayer, which will allow you to have fun all weekend with the latest chapter of the beloved shooter.

The team had to work hard to regain the trust of their community, after an unpleasant episode that happened a few days ago: a map allowed users to step on the pages of the Koran.