Call of Duty Warzone 2, bad news for those who want it on PS5

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is one of those titles that is getting a lot of talk on the web. Unfortunately, however, there is bad news regarding the PS5

The world of CoD never leaves us and, despite the flood of content published in the last 3 years, we are ready for some new and great news. Call of Duty Warzone 2 is about to arrive and this does nothing but fuel the appeal of many fans of Activision’s famous Battle Royale. In fact, Warzone, has invaded a market that Fortnite held tightly in his hands.

The famous franchise, for years, has done nothing but increase his fame day by day. Not all titles have had the same fame and the same acclaim. And among the less promising chapters there is precisely the latest product of the company, Vanguard. In fact, the few sales of the latter have led to anticipate the release of CoD Warzone 2. But instead, the Battle Royale doesn’t stop.

Call of Duty Warzone 2: can we really call it next-gen?

Warzone has never intended to stop its success, much since openly challenge Fortnite with a happy anime. And this is also more than normal, given the huge success it has recorded over the years. Success that it seems they really want replicate with a second chapter of the Battle Royale. It’s obvious how the idea of ​​using the power of next-gen is the most certain answer for the next Warzone adventure.

However, a well-known insider named Tom Henderson, revealed how most likely the second chapter may not be a complete one “new generation”. The main problem is related to the fact that next-gen consoles still suffer from the problem of lack of production necessary to meet market demand. This, in fact, could also affect the company’s plans regarding the destination for Warzone 2.

Furthermore, according to the words of the insider, it seems that the previous Warzone takes another definitive name. Specifically it is Legacy, and so here the distance from the future of the next chapters officially takes shape. Therefore, the new generation might not be the only one to welcome Warzone 2. Also PS4 And Xbox One I’m on the list according to Tom Henderson.