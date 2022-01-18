Call of Duty Warzone: checkmate for the cheaters! Now they no longer scare anyone

The war between Activision and the cheaters in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard continues with no holds barred. Just in these days the US company has stated that it wants to work hard to solve all the problems that afflict the current Call of Duty games, but the cheater situation does not seem to be completely clear yet. What emerges, however, is that the hackers appear to have been silently put in Check mate.

There has recently been a new development in the long and winding battle between the cheaters featured in Call of Duty Warzone and Activision, which has recently released the new ‘anti-cheat Ricochet system. According to some reports, it seems that those who use aimbot in games are finding some problems in the functionality of the “trick”, given that Weapon damage from these cheaters has been reduced significantly.

While in the past few weeks it seemed that some hackers were starting to find a way around the Ricochet anti-cheat system, these days Activision has added a new damage nerf to Call of Duty Warzone which makes cheaters unsafe. Obviously in these hours there are numerous reports from users, who are gradually realizing this novelty added silently by Activision.

Two minutes of a cheater being nerfed by Ricochet while playing from CODWarzone

This move by the US company may have definitely put the multiple cheaters in checkmate still present in Call of Duty Warzone. Now we just have to see if everything will stay that way, or if the patch put by Activision recently will be a temporary fix to the cheater problem.