Call of Duty Warzone is now pay-to-lose! The new accusation of the fans

Even today, after years of release and after a countless series of updates and changes, Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular and talked about video games on the square. The fans are numerous and they make a great noise whenever they find something that doesn’t work so well within the experience. The efforts of Activison and the teams responsible for the COD saga are different, but it seems that lately the players got angry due to a particular bundle.

As we all know very well, Call of Duty Warzone presented itself as a free-to-play experience from the very beginning. This concept, however, has been repeatedly questioned by players, who soon realized that a whole series of purchasable items gave various advantages to those who bought them. Some of these advantages have proved to be somewhat incorrect, such as the much discussed Skin Roze which allowed those who equipped it to become almost invisible in the game map.

Now here we go again, after a series of reports on Reddit categorized one of the recent bundles as pay-to-lose, “Pay to lose”. All because of a weapon contained in this purchasable bundle: the NZ-41. Such a machine gun would appear to fire bullets so that they never hit the exact spot where the player is aiming. A clip published online shows how, by shooting at some logs of wood, Fr.In thirty seconds, the shots never hit the exact spot targeted by the player.

Crosshair off center and bullets don’t even line up. from CODWarzone

The same problem was also found with the new Skin Shadow Outscast, when operator Shigenori equips the Oni Mask and it obviously isn’t pleasing many Call of Duty Warzone players at all. These umpteenth problems do nothing but give the players right, who have asked Activision several times to do something to fix the games. Such requests have already been accepted by the company, but it may take some time before the first corrective patches begin to come out.