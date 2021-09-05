Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 arrives and promises to be amazing: here’s everything we know about launch date and game info

Season number 5 of the most loved shooter, Call of Duty, in this case, Warzone, is about to arrive in our homes and from the rumors circulating on the net it would seem really amazing: we explain what you should expect.

Activision has recently launched new content during the mid-season, mid-season, and the American company has named these upgrades with the name of Reloaded. The goal is to allow gamers around the globe to get more and more new content, so as to never stop wanting to play COD.

SEASON 5 RELOADED OF CALL OF DUTY WARZONE COMING SOON: THIS IS WHAT ACTIVISION WILL HAVE FOR US

As stated above, Season 5, concerning both Call of Duty Warzone but also Black Ops Cold War (the chapter of the shooter set during the years of the Cold War), promises to be full of great news and will be released in a few days, precisely the next September 9, on Thursday. Among the many news, watch out for the presence of the legendary Judge Dredd, iJudge Dreed of the futuristic film Demolition Man played by none other than Sylvester Stallone, an actor who fits perfectly with the Call of Duty universe. But this will not be the only new one of the massive update announced by Activision, as there will also be there Zombies mode, now a classic when it comes to the most famous shooter of all time, as well as a whole new main event entitled “The numbers”, and linked to one of the most interesting narrative aspects of the first Call of Duty Black Ops.

Through the official blog, Activision has also made known the timing of all these upgrades, by publishing a real road map inherent precisely the Season 5 Reloaded. The update will also include an updated version of the multiplayer Zoo map, which was initially released in the DLC package titled Escalation, in the first Black Ops, but also the return of the Demolition mode at Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. As for Warzone more specifically, players will have a team deathmatch, in which they will compete 50 against 50 through the Clash mode, and in addition there will also be the new mode Iron Trials 1984. Obviously it will be a last “glimpse” of the two Call of Duty before leaving room for the new chapter, Vanguard arriving on November 5, 2021, the highly anticipated new chapter of the series signed by Sledgehammer Games, and which will be released for Playstation 5, Xbox Series S and X, as well as for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as obviously for personal computers.