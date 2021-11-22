Call of Duty Warzone: the preview of the new map thanks to a bug!

Thanks to a Vanguard update, this weekend we got a preview of the new Call of Duty Warzone map. No, no official sneak peeks, far from it. This is actually a bug that the developers did not notice and that was promptly disseminated via Twitter.

Let’s go in order: during this weekend Shipment debuted, a new battlefield for the latest iteration of the Activision home franchise. During the spectator mode, however, someone tried to get out of the boundaries and succeeded. And this short detour allowed all users to take a look at the new Call of Duty Warzone map. All of course at very low quality, since the game it is not rendering what we see on the screen. The bug, among other things, is not the first time it happens: in 2019 the original map of the Battle Royale was unveiled just in a very similar way, that is, taking advantage of the viewer cam.

Was able to use a spectator cam on shipment to see if we can get a sneak peak of Caldera. What do you think? #vanguard pic.twitter.com/CnCgcidtkP – James – JGOD (@JGODYT) November 20, 2021

This short preview isn’t the only information we have about the Call of Duty Warzone map. According to the ever prolific Tom HendersonIn fact, during the next week various content creators will have the opportunity to be able to preview the new scenario where Activision’s Battle Royale games will take place. Furthermore, the same publisher will publish an official video of Caldera (the name of the new map), where we will probably be given an important and complete overview.

Content Creators will be playing the new #Warzone Pacific map, Caldera, next week – In addition to a new Caldera trailer going public. Gameplay from these creators is expected to be shown soon after. pic.twitter.com/zTZEueEsyb – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

Waiting for the official release of the new Call of Duty Warzone map, we remind you that it is currently possible to play Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer for free. The free weekend ends in the next few hours but there is always time to try to download it and see if it suits your tastes. Keep following Tom’s Hardware for all the news and announcements in the pipeline.