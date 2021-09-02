Call of Duty Warzone welcomes a hero who will bring “justice”

With the Season 5 from Call of Duty Warzone the battle royale has received an avalanche of content and news, to which a gem from American comics will soon be added.

The new update also related to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War does not seem to want to stop with regard to the news arriving during this second half of 2021.

Not to mention that a few weeks ago Activision practically declared war on cheaters, so that the battle royale becomes a fair and “clean” battleground.

Moreover, for the release of the next chapter of the FPS saga set in the Second World War, that is Call of Duty Vanguard, Warzone he cannot and must not be found with his hands in his hands.

Now with a post Twitter published on the official profile of call of Duty (Street GamesRadar +), a very interesting novelty would be on the way, inspired by a well-known cartoon character between the 80s and 90s.

We are talking about Judge Dredd: created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, from an original idea by Pat Mills, Judge Dread gained great popularity thanks to the 1995 film.

Dredd – I am the law, directed by Danny Cannon, in fact, saw the great actor Sylvester Stallone in the role of the protagonist, a judge who has the powers of the police, the judiciary and the government, and therefore able to arrest, judge and even execute criminals on the spot.

Just below, the tweet that anticipates Dredd’s entry into the scene.

A new order is about to rise in Verdansk… #Warzone #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/BlT3Q1f3aF – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 1, 2021

The official account published the post accompanied by the phrase “a new order is about to arise in Verdansk”With some detailed shots that show just the classic dress of the Judge.

We’ll see when Activision And Raven Software they will decide to show a first trailer of Dredd in action, although we are sure that the reveal should not be long in coming.

Looking at the teaser images, it seems that the primary source of inspiration is precisely that of the comics before the film with Sylvester Stallone or the subsequent film adaptation with Karl Urban released in 2012.

It is not clear finally Dredd will or will not be a Operator one-off or if it will be part of a themed event bigger than the action heroes of the 80s that appeared in the fourth season.

If you want to find out what the new season has in store for you, including weapons, Operators and modifications of various kinds, find all the information you need at this address.

Finally, you also read that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War said yes to an additional game mode for its new season, very similar to Among Us?