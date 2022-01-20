Call of Duty will also remain on PlayStation, confirmation from Phil Spencer arrives – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, confirmed that the series call of Duty will stay on PlayStation. Not only that, he also said he spoke to Sony executives on the phone and ensured that all existing contracts with Activision Blizzard will be honored.

Spencer: “I had a nice conversation with the Sony bosses. I confirmed our intentions to honor all existing agreements up to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry and we care about our relationship.“

Basically it seems that Spencer wanted to immediately silence the rumors about the possibility of the Call of Duty series becoming Xbox exclusive. Of course, reaching out to PlayStation in this way ends up a bit weakening the imagination born after the announcement of the acquisition. On the other hand, many expected Microsoft to behave with Activision Blizzard’s titles in the same way it behaved with those of Bethesda, including the writer, while it seems that there are impediments to do so.

Unfortunately, not knowing the agreements between Sony and Activision Blizzard regarding the Call of Duty series, it is impossible to say whether this move is really due to the desire not to penalize a competing company or, more prosaically, to not paying billion-dollar penalties for the breaking of long-term contracts.

Moreover, that there is something big underneath, it could also be guessed from Sony’s statement to the Wall Street Journal, in which it is said that the company expects Microsoft to keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation. At the time of Bethesda Sony did not say anything like that, so there must be very big issues at stake for having led the Japanese multinational to expose itself in this way.