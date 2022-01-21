Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation: Phil Spencer’s official confirmation

Since when Microsoft And Activision Blizzard have announced that they have found an agreement for the passage of the second under the aegis of the first, many players on PlayStation they wondered what they should expect for the future.

They are, precisely, the players of the franchise call of Duty, the most famous of shooters, which sells many copies on Sony consoles. The question was simple: with the acquisition, we must expect a path in style Minecraft, with the game owned by Microsoft but available everywhere, or more a street in style Starfield, which will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem?

To answer was none other than Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming and executive of the Xbox world, who reassured PlayStation players on his official Twitter profile.

Through a message published in the past few hours, Spencer has made it known having had discussions with Sony executives, just to explain his future vision for Activision Blizzard, and confirmed that Call of Duty will also remain on PlayStation.

Below, our full translation of Spencer’s statements:

“I had some positive calls with Sony leaders this week. I have confirmed our intent to honor all agreements already in place regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and ours desire to keep call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationship“.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) January 20, 2022

Following on from Spencer’s comment there is also the Xbox account, which in case there were still supporters of the console war sent a nice little blue heart – the symbolic color of the PlayStation universe.

Spencer’s words tie in coherently to his previous statements, where he always explained of wanting to give players the freedom to choose the model they prefer to approach video games.

Considering that on the occasion of the announcement, Microsoft has anticipated that it wants to bring, once the signatures are affixed, more Activision Blizzard games also possible on Xbox Game Pass, it seems plausible a future in which players could choose between playing the title by subscription. into the Xbox ecosystem, or buy it more traditionally on PlayStation.

What is certain right now is that Microsoft has no intention of giving up on fans of call of Duty who play on PlayStation: this should also allay the fears of those who feared the run-up to a monopoly, and who saw Microsoft intent on “taking away the oxygen” from PlayStation by buying the most successful third-party franchises on its platforms.

In recent days we have already expressed our considerations on this acquisition, also underlining in video how evident it is now that Xbox and PlayStation are following different paths that can coexist. Starting from the future of call of Duty.