News

“Call of the Forest”: cast, plot and trailer

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Next to Buck, the sled dog protagonist of the story, is Harrison Ford


Smiles editorial staff
November 29, 2021 at 12:43 pm

The call of the forest

It is not the first time (indeed, it is the fourth!) That Jack London’s famous novel becomes a film. Next to Buck, the sled dog protagonist of the story, there is Harrison Ford, his best friend, with whom he has great adventures during the 1890 Klondike Gold Rush.

Cast

  • Type: Adventure
  • Exit: 2020
  • Original title: The call of the wild
  • Duration: 100 ‘
  • Director: Chris Sanders
  • Actors: Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Cara Gee, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford

Plot

In California, at the end of the 19th century, the big dog Buck lived in a judge’s villa. Suddenly he is kidnapped to be sold as a sled dog for the Klondike gold diggers and, from that point, a series of bad adventures begins for him, moving from one owner to another in different places until he ends up in John’s hands. . In him, Buck will find a friend with whom he will go into the depths of the wilderness, until he finds his true nature and freedom.

Trailer


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Keanu Reeves shocked after watching the movie!

September 13, 2021

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers

August 15, 2021

Nicolas Cage in Butcher’s Crossing | Cinema

September 23, 2021

The Expendables 4 was announced with Megan Fox

September 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button