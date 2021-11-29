“Call of the Forest”: cast, plot and trailer

Next to Buck, the sled dog protagonist of the story, is Harrison Ford

Smiles editorial staff



It is not the first time (indeed, it is the fourth!) That Jack London’s famous novel becomes a film. Next to Buck, the sled dog protagonist of the story, there is Harrison Ford, his best friend, with whom he has great adventures during the 1890 Klondike Gold Rush.

Cast

Type: Adventure

Adventure Exit: 2020

2020 Original title : The call of the wild

: The call of the wild Duration: 100 ‘

100 ‘ Director: Chris Sanders

Chris Sanders Actors: Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Cara Gee, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford

Plot

In California, at the end of the 19th century, the big dog Buck lived in a judge’s villa. Suddenly he is kidnapped to be sold as a sled dog for the Klondike gold diggers and, from that point, a series of bad adventures begins for him, moving from one owner to another in different places until he ends up in John’s hands. . In him, Buck will find a friend with whom he will go into the depths of the wilderness, until he finds his true nature and freedom.

Trailer