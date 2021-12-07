Call of the Forest movies, plot, actors, cast, finale, where filmed, location

A dog, brave and powerful, finally finds a friend in an old hermit.

Channel 5 proposes today the film entitled The call of the forest. It is an adventure film.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and 45 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

The call of the forest film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Chris Sanders. Main protagonists are John Thornton And Mercedes interpreted respectively by Harrison Ford And Karen Gillan. Also in the cast Dan Stevens in the role of Hal.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular at the paths of the Alsek River in the territory of Yukon.

The production is of the 20th Century Studios in collaboration with 3 Arts Entertainment And Halon Entertainment.

The original title is The Call of the Wild.

The call of the forest – plot of the film broadcast on Channel 5

The plot takes place in California at the end ofnineteenth century and has as its protagonist a dog named Buck. The four-legged man lives in a judge’s villa. Given his size, he is kidnapped to be sold as a sled dog for gold diggers Klondike.

Book thus finds himself in Alaska locked up in a cage and trained in the law of the stick. It is later bought by a Frenchman who delivers the mail to the gold diggers. Get into a pack of dogs and quickly become the undisputed leader.

All this for his qualities of courage and physical size. When the postman unfortunately loses his job, he is bought by a ferocious traveler in search of fortune. The latter is a very selfish man and risks making his comrades lose their lives.

Final spoiler

For this reason all dogs flee one night. Buck is saved by a named hermit John Thornton. Next to John, Buck finally finds a friend with whom he can venture into the depths of the wilderness.

Here the call of the forest will be heard more and more strongly, will join a pack of wolves without ever forgetting its old master.

Call of the Wild – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film The call of the forest and the respective characters played by the actors