Call of the Norwegian Fund for Cuban cinema

The Norwegian Embassy in Havana launched its usual call for the Norwegian Fund for Cuban cinema. The diplomatic headquarters specified that the island’s interested artists still have time to present their proposals. This is an excellent opportunity for Cuban independent cinema year after year.

“We already have a new call for the “Norwegian Fund for Cuban Cinema”! It was made public by our ambassador in the Cine Bajo Las Estrellas space, now we share here the official schedule of dates to follow for the presentation of audiovisual projects”, reads her Facebook profile.

They add that “this is the 9th edition of the Fund destined to support independent films and young filmmakers in Cuba. We expect a high participation, and from now on we wish luck to all the contestants. For more information and official form, write to the mail: [email protected]”.

This week they added that “they still have time to participate and finish that long-awaited audiovisual project. Submission deadline: September 1, 2022.

To obtain information and form write to the mail: [email protected]”.

In October of this year the finalists of the fund will be disclosed and the “pitch” will be made. Finally, at the end of that same month, the winners of the scholarship will be announced and in November the contracts will be signed to have ample financing from said diplomatic headquarters for the winning projects.

OTHER DATA OF INTEREST FROM THE EMBASSY OF NORWAY IN CUBA

