Call Screen arrives in Italy and makes Google Assistant answer

We had already announced it to you a few days after the presentation of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but now everything is more concrete: the functionality Call Screen from Google Assistant with Android 12 it is also available in Italy and in Italian.

The Call Screen function has arrived in Italy: here’s how to make Google Assistant respond

It starts right from the Google Pixel 6, but the function should also pop up elsewhere. Call Screen is a feature that allows users to have Google Assistant answer calls, with the assistant providing a transcript of what the caller is saying in real time. It could be useful in times when for some reason we cannot answer the call directly, or to avoid being bothered by unwanted commercial calls.

After the reports in Europe, starting from the United Kingdom and Germany, here are those Italian: Call Screen is in fact officially available in our language and in our country, even if it doesn’t seem to work perfectly yet. We have indeed encountered a certain difficulty in understanding for Google Assistant and a bit of slowness, but we are sure that everything will be improved by Google over time. To get the assistant to respond, just select the appropriate command, as you can see in the screenshots below.

Call Screen can be activated within the Google Phone settings under “Call filter”, even if in our case the activation was automatic. Inside we can choose between a male and a female voice.

Let us know if you have managed to use it and how you are in the usual box below. Below you can check that you have the latest version of the telephone dialer on board.

Read also: Google Pixel 6 Pro review