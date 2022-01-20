Called nori seaweed for sushi, the reason lies in the iodine. The ministerial note

New precautionary withdrawal by the Ministry of Health which blocked a product used by Japanese cuisine due to the presence of iodine beyond the limits.

New food alert issued in the past few hours by the Ministry of Health which on its institutional website has made it known that it has blocked well three batches of seaweed for sushi due to an obvious chemical risk.

Specifically, the ministerial note reveals that the product has been suspended for sale for “high iodine content“.

As always, the recommendation is not to consume the product if already present at home and to bring it back to the store for immediate exchange even without a receipt.

Lots blocked due to chemical risk, all the details for consumers

Specifically, it is Yutaka Sushi Nori seaweed, widely used for the preparation of sushi and easily purchased in specialized shops also in our country.

The first report came from the same manufacturer, Tazaki Foods Ltd, which has revealed from internal analyzes a high iodine content well beyond the average set by the product legislation.

The blocked products are sold in packs of 11 grams and belong to specific batches, which in this case correspond exactly to the same minimum storage terms:

These algae are produced at the 12 Innova Way plant in Enfield in the UK, while the name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is Mpreis Warenvertriebs GmbH.