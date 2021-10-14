News

called the fire brigade, what happened?

On Wednesday evening, firefighters responded to the distress call from the Oscar-winning villa Denzel Washington, located in Hollywood Hills. According to CBS in Los Angeles, authorities indicated that smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the actor’s home in the upscale Beverly Park Circle neighborhood.

American media claimed no flames were visible but it was reported that firefighters were using thermal cameras to scan the walls of the house for possible fires. The LA and Beverly Hills firefighters reported the incident.
Although it is unclear whether Washington was home at the time of the accident, all occupants of the house were safely evacuated.

The details of any potential property damage caused by the accident were not disclosed as it was not possible to have any information on the causes of the fire brigade intervention.
The call for help was taken care of just before 21.00.
Denzel Washington’s next project is Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, ready to debut on Netflix on December 18th, based on August Wilson’s play of the same name.
In the cast of the film Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts, with Chadwick Boseman in his latest film role.
Denzel Washington had an excellent relationship with Boseman, as he himself recounted.

On Everyeye you will find the review of Barriere, a film directed and starring Denzel Washington.

