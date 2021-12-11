“Called up, the decision for tomorrow on Insigne, Anguissa and Lozano” – SOS Fanta

No press conference, but Luciano Spalletti however, he spoke on the eve of tomorrow’s match against Empoli. He did it to Radio Kiss Kiss Naples, here are the statements reported by tuttonapoli.net: “The one about the X-ray of the soul says that a team with a soul comes out of it. Everyone wonders what they can do for Napoli, this availability that has been seen allows us to express the total value of this squad. Whoever is called into question manages to do his best. Through this exhibited competitiveness it is possible to grab the best. These are all normal things. It is striking that the soul is confronted, but it is normal ”.

GROUP – “Everyone is willing to divide the roles, to take on the responsibilities that would belong to another during the match. This willingness to divide the minutes of the games. With the five substitutions it becomes essential to be in the first half and in the last half hour. After the exhaustion of the companions in the initial part, in the final game whoever enters can give the coup de grace. I have intelligent guys, with whom you can talk “.

WHO RECOVERS – “I finished a few minutes ago. Insigne, Anguissa and Lozano will be called up. Don’t ask me anything else, don’t ask how much they can play because new solutions can be found in these balanced situations. It is important for us to do well in this match because we will have the next week at our disposal, we have not had a typical week for a long time. After so many weeks of freediving and difficulties in recovering, having them tomorrow will allow us to put them in place for the next match “.

DE LAURENTIIS – “I thank the president for the kind words. He is a president who has lived in football, so if he says these things it’s nice. It almost puts me in trouble. He brought great coaches and great players to Napoli. But it is impossible to make direct comparisons between past and present. The president’s words towards me encourage us to work hard in the same direction. However, the correct count of the sheep will be in May, it is there that the sum of the points brought home will be made “.

