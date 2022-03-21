Calling Putin a war criminal is more important than you think

Zelensky tells CNN he is ‘ready to negotiate’ with Putin 2:01

Washington (CNN) — Air strikes against an art school and a maternity hospital. Residential apartment buildings taking fire from tanks. More than 900 civilians killed in a matter of weeks. Is Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal? His country’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has presented reams of evidence that have led some world leaders — including US President Joe Biden last week — to use that loaded label.



The question now is what Biden’s comments — who continued to call Putin a “murderous dictator” and a “pure thug” — will mean for the war in Ukraine in the future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday did not signal any concern that Biden’s remarks could hinder talks with Russia. He told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that he is “ready to negotiate” with Putin.

Biden’s comments represented an important moment, as top officials had mostly avoided saying war crimes were being committed in Ukraine, citing ongoing investigations into whether that term could be used. But shortly after the president uttered the words “I think he’s a war criminal” to reporters at an unrelated event, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the comment “from the heart.” . Other officials used similar language.

“When you speak from the heart, as a human being, and you see what we have all seen, those very intense images on television, a Russian attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, attacks on residential buildings, on schools, on civilian neighborhoods, it’s hard not to jump to that conclusion,” State Department spokesman Ned Price later told CNN.

And after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he “personally” agreed with Biden’s labeling of Putin, Psaki told reporters that the top US diplomat spoke from the heart “too.”

Why so much analysis?

Although terms like “war crimes” and “war criminal” are often used colloquially, they do have a legal definition that could be used in a potential trial. That includes the Geneva Conventions, which specify that intentional attacks on civilians are a war crime.

In other words, the White House is being careful not to preempt international investigations into the Russian invasion.

Will Biden’s words complicate the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia? The Kremlin called Biden’s comments that Putin is a war criminal “absolutely unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Asked if it would be difficult to sit down with Putin, Zelensky maintained on Sunday that he is ready, and has been.

“I am prepared to negotiate with him. I have been prepared for the last two years. And I believe that without negotiations we cannot end this war,” he said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” program.

“I think we have to use any format, any opportunity, to have a chance to negotiate, a chance to talk with Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean it’s a third world war.”

Zelensky has called for more negotiations in recent days, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears its fourth week. In a video message posted on Saturday, he called for talks “without delay,” warning that Russia’s losses would otherwise be “enormous.”

The problem, as CNN’s national security team reports, is that US and NATO officials believe that Putin has not backed down from his original demands in the Ukraine talks, and there is a heavy dose of skepticism in the talks. Western capitals about how credible Moscow’s commitment really is, even as the status of those negotiations remains elusive, according to multiple sources briefed on the situation.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have met four times since the start of the Russian invasion.

The State Department’s opinion on Putin

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also expressed her personal view Friday that war crimes are being committed in Russia, saying “everyone feels it personally,” but noted that there must be “a body of evidence before a legal determination can be made.

“I think there is practically no one – perhaps Vladimir Putin is the exception – who can look at all the photos, all the videos coming from Ukraine and not believe that Putin is intentionally targeting civilians, and targeting civilians is a crime. of war,” he said in an interview with CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.

“Now, I think we all feel it personally,” Sherman said, “but in terms of international law, you have to have evidence, you have to have a body of evidence that there was indeed intent.” He added that the United States is “helping to gather that evidence, to present it to the parties of international justice and to have a legal threshold that is met.”

How long do war crimes investigations last? Investigations at the International Criminal Court last for many years, and only a few convictions have been achieved.

Put another way, it could be a while before Biden’s comments about “war criminals” carry any legal weight, if any.

As we pointed out earlier this month, the court judges individuals, not countries, and focuses on those who bear the greatest responsibility: leaders and officials. Although Ukraine is not a member of the court, it has already accepted its jurisdiction. Therefore, Putin could, in theory, be charged by the court with having previously ordered war crimes in Crimea.

However, the ICC does not conduct trials in absentia, so he would have to be surrendered by Russia or arrested outside of Russia. This seems unlikely.