Calling without a SIM card in your phone: some foolproof tricks pop up

Calling without a SIM card in your phone is really possible: some foolproof tricks pop up to do it, let’s find out what they are.

The smartphone modern tools are a fundamental tool, used above all for apps to be used easily, this is essential above all to call. Even if calling with a phone obviously has a constraint: you have to insert a SIM into the appropriate slot. The card not only allows access to the Internet on the 4G or 5G network but also allows making calls to landline numbers or other mobile phone numbers. One thing that many do not know, however, is that if you find yourself without SIM card in the phone however, it is possible to telephone thanks to numerous applications that allow you to make free internet calls. Let’s find out what they are together.

How to call without a SIM card in your phone

There are applications that allow you to make free calls despite not having no SIM inserted in the phone. Obviously if the SIM is not needed, there is still a need for connect your device to a Wi-Fi network to be able to make calls. One of the very useful apps that you can use in such cases after downloading it on your phone is Facebook Messenger, available free for Android and iPhone. Once the app is open, just confirm thelogin via username Facebook to then access the phone book. Then just click on the People menu at the bottom and scroll to the name of the person you want to contact, then proceed by pressing the icon in the shape of a telephone handset.

Very useful app for calling without SIM is Google Duo, but also other more known ones such as Skipe, FaceTime, you own a iPhone, or Discord. Even if you don’t have a SIM card in your phone, you can still call and receive calls, the important thing is to connect your smartphone to a Wi-Fi network. As far as apps like WhatsApp and Telegram however, these require you to perform the first registration via SMS code. They cannot therefore be used because it would be need to have a SIM card insert.