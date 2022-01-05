Calls, messages and music directly from the watch

The CES from Las Vegas it is only at the beginning but here is already the first news. Today we talk about Garmin, and how thanks to its brand new Venu 2 Plus, has won the CES 2022 Innovation Award, a prize for innovation.

Let’s start with materials of construction and the dimensions: Venu 2 Plus has a 43.60 x 43.60 x 12.60 mm case, therefore also suitable for not too large wrists, and is built in steel, with a weight of 51 grams. The lug, and consequently the strap, have a width of 20mm. The declared pressure resistance is 5ATM, 50 meters.

The display it’s a AMOLED from 1.3 ″ with 416 × 416 resolution protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and equipped with function always-on.

Autonomy declared by Garmin is of 9 days in smartwatch and di mode 8 hours continuative of GPS switched on.

The main novelties of this Venu 2 Plus are the possibility, thanks to microphone and integrated speaker, to make and answer calls together with that of taking advantage of the help of voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Bixby for example to send messages or control the devices of your smart home.

Obviously there is no shortage Garmin Pay and daily health and fitness monitoring. In this regard Venu 2 Plus includes all the latest features fitness already introduced in the Venu 2 series, including more than 25 apps dedicated to various sport such as running, HIIT, biking, swimming, pilates, yoga, climbing, hiking and more.

You will also find pre-loaded training programs, for which just download the app Garmin Connect on your smartphone and you will have access to over 1400 exercises and 75 programs such as cardio, yoga and pilates. There will also be free Garmin Coach running programs designed for those preparing to tackle 5, 10 or 21 kilometers of running.

Certainly it has not been left out safety, we find in fact the automatic detection of falls and accidents that will allow the watch to forward to emergency contacts our location data in real time.

The fact that theclock can perform calls indicates the presence of a speaker and this speaker also allows you to listen to music from any of the major music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer.

The price proposed by Garmin for this Venu 2 Plus and of 449.99 euros.