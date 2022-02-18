Calls revive to amend law that allowed statehood lobbyists to be elected

Washington D.C. – The video in which statehood lobbyist Elizabeth Torres promotes the idea – denied by scientists – that vaccines against the COVID-19 magnetize people’s bodies, has generated new appeals, especially within the New Progressive Party (PNP), to make changes to the statute that gave way to the creation of that elective position.

The mayor of Bayamón, Ramón Luis Rivera, for example, has asked that the law be amended to eliminate the salary of lobbyists for statehood, and only provide them with assistance for the expenses they incur in their efforts in Washington DC.

“I join the voices that suggest changes to the law of congressional delegates”Mayor Rivera tweeted Thursday.

“The situation with some congressional delegates is becoming untenable. It is time to reassess this instrument of the fight for equality,” said former PNP president Leo Díaz.

In his first report to the Governor Peter Pierluisipublished at the end of September 2021, Torres herself recommended that the chief executive eliminate this delegation, which, like the rest of the citizens, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and after the January 6 attack on Congress, can only enter the federal Capitol if they have an appointment with a legislative office.

“On behalf of that sector of the people that, excited just like me, hopeful just like me, went to the polls to choose six delegates, I ask you to dissolve this body. There is nothing in law that justifies our existence or the expense that maintaining it for three years entails. Too many things have been done wrong, it’s time to make amends. Start with us,” Torres said.

Torres then ruled out pressing for statehood in Washington, convinced that no federal legislation will be approved because the PNP government eluded last four years to complete the process to link the 2017 and 2020 plebiscites with the 2014 law that still allows consultation with the United States Department of Justice the definitions and the educational campaign of a status referendum on the Island.

Days before, Torres had indicated that his first priority was to fight against education on gender perspective, which led to a lawsuit by the Democratic Youth in which the Secretary of Justice of Puerto Rico, Domingo Emanuelli, was asked to use the power of the law to denounce that the delegate breached her oath to work for statehood.

“The evaluation is active. It continues,” the office of Secretary Emanuelli limited itself to responding in a written statement on Friday.

But, Torres’ video has once again fluttered the hornet’s nest in the PNP.

The general secretary of the PNP, senator Carmelo Ríos – instead of making a direct appeal to his political boss, Governor Pedro Pierluisi -, asked the head of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) to suspend payments to Torres, understanding that the two reports he has submitted show that he is not doing his job. Salary and reimbursements for five of the six statehood lobbyists depend on PRFAA’s budget.

After receiving a letter from Senator Ríos, the executive director of PRFAA, Carmen Feliciano, affirmed on Friday that she will make “the necessary and pertinent legal consultations to ensure that the final determination, whatever it may be, is in accordance with the law and regulations in force.”

“They cannot take away that salary without amending the law,” warned, however, in an interview, constitutionalist Carlos Ramos González, a professor at the Law School of the Inter-American University (Inter), indicating that if Secretary Emanuelli does not initiate a residency process, PNP legislators only have the option of revising the statute.

In any case, Ramos González – who has criticized the authorization of the use of public funds to press for an alternative status – believes that it would be “very revealing” for the PNP to make “an entire Secretary of Justice act as the head of the party directory.

“They created a monster and now it has turned against them,” added Professor Ramos González.

Five of the six delegates elected in May 2021 to lobby for statehood have a salary of $90,000 and can be reimbursed another $30,000 for expenses they incur. The requests have included, in the case of delegate Roberto LeFranc Fortuño, a dinner with PNP activists in Washington and the cost of parking at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport.

Torres, for his part, considered that Senator Ríos speaks on behalf of Governor Pierluisi and urged that any complaint against him be filed in “the appropriate forums.”

The only one who does not receive a salary or receive reimbursement for expenses is former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, who keeps his job in the private company while lobbying for statehood.

Mayor Rivera, when asking to take away the wages of the lobbyists, used the case of Rosselló Nevares as an example, but did not mention him by name.

The election by direct nomination of Rosselló Nevares also generated a judicial challenge, due to doubts that he meets the residency requirements in Puerto Rico or Washington DC required by law. But, although the Department of Justice of Puerto Rico determined that Rosselló Nevares does not have a domicile on the island and the former governor’s house has been in Virginia, the legal challenge was defeated.

At a time when criticism of Law 167 of 2020 – which created the position of elected delegates to lobby for statehood with validity until December 2024 – is reviving, the representative of the PNP José Aponte Hernández has defended the statute, which has as main author to the PNP spokesman in the lower house, Carlos “Johnny” Méndez.

“Our people have expressed themselves, most recently in November 2020 when over 52 percent of the voters who participated favored statehood. This turns the issue into one of public policy. This is a mandate that has to be fulfilled and the congressional delegation is part of the administration’s effort to do it.”indicated Aponte Hernandez.

Meanwhile, the delegate Zoraida Buxó, who was elected to press before the federal Senate, published a statement in which she asks that she not be judged for the actions of Torres. “No delegate or delegate can be judged by the actions, omissions or expressions of another or another,” said Buxó.

*Reporter Gloria Ruiz Kuilan collaborated with this report.