Calm down Cande, you are not alone: ​​the celebrities who gave their children the strangest names

In the middle of June this year, Cande Ruggeri…..or rather, his dad, Oscar, made it known with great fanfare that he was waiting sweetly. “I’m going to be a grandfather,” the former Argentine National Team player launched into the air in the cycle that integrates into ESPN with the leadership of Pollo Vignolo. “De Candela”, explained at that time the proud grandfather, who could not with anxiety and announced the happy news without the permission of his daughter.

While her father revealed the happy news without permission, Cande was having brunch at a restaurant with her boyfriend, Nicholas Maccariwith whom she has been dating since mid-2018. The truth is that almost four months have passed since that fun moment and in the last few hours, Cande decided to share what her baby on the way will be called: Vita Maccari Ruggeri.

As she said, she had some problems on social networks, especially with Instagram, which forced her to delay the news that everyone was waiting for: her daughter’s name. “I was exactly ten days without telling you anything. I had many events, notes and beautiful things that I want to share with you. Let’s go one by one to the name of the chick. I know that they ask it every day, that they want to know the name that we decided on a long time ago” he explained.

And he added: “VITA MACCARI RUGGERI. The day has finally come when they know the name of the chick. We chose it with your father with a lot of love. It means life and that made us fall in love. We already love you, there is less and less to meet you!” But Cande is not the only Argentine celebrity who gave her daughter an atypical name. Indra a Merlin Atahualpathere are many famous ones who got out of the mold and Big Bang lists some of the most resounding cases.

Leonora Balcarce

The actress and the artistic producer Cruz Pereyra Lucena They had a son in April 2015. United to the new fashion, the famous registered the little one with a very particular name: Vinicius. The meaning of this name is “the one who is being born” and is of Latin origin. In this way, the child was added to the list of children of famous victims of the “rare” taste of his parents.

Natalia Oreiro and Ricardo Mollo

The actress and Ricardo Mollo they used ingenuity and put Merlin Atahualpa to his son. According to Natalia, the boy, who was born in 2012, had confessed that he does not want to use his full name: “He does not want to be called Merlin, that’s why he is now Atahualpa.” “Ricardo’s eldest daughters are called María Azul and Martina Adabel. I don’t know. Both names were chosen by him, and had to do with his brother and a rock band from many years ago called MA. I put Oreiro, too. So it would be MAMO. He first liked Merlin and loves Atahualpa Yupanqui. He had both left. I felt that he was more Atahualpa “, Natalia herself had explained during the ” Estelita show “.

Juana Repetto

Four years ago, Juana Repetto she decided to be a single mother and that’s how she came into the world Toribio, whom his mother affectionately calls “Toro”. today in couple with Sebastian Graviotto, the actress managed to put together a blended family, since he is the father of a girl. “He is very patient with Toro, with his tantrums, he loves him and knows that I am very close to my son. I do not know how a man who did not have the experience of fatherhood would have entered my life,” she knew how to tell.

Nicole Neumann and Fabian Cubero

the model and Fabian Cubero they chose to choose atypical names for their three daughters. With the aim that “they are special”, the blonde chose that her heiresses be called Indiana, Allegra Y Sienna. “Indiana was the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day she introduced me to her sister and she said ‘My sister, Indiana’ and I said ‘What a great name. The day I have a female daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana ‘and that’s how it was,’ she revealed.

Regarding Allegra, he noted: “Allegra was there hovering between some names like Azul and Coral. Suddenly, seeing fashion issues, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who is the one who presides over the Versace empire today. They were actually talking about something ugly because the girl had an eating disorder but I said ‘What a great name’. Allegra means ‘joy’. I asked Indiana, who was only 2 years old, how she wanted her sister to be called: ‘Coral or Allegra?’ She told me ‘Allegra’. Ready ”, she had added the model some time ago. And finally about Sienna, she clarified: “I began to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress named Sienna Miller.”

Agustina Cherri and Gaston Pauls

agustina cherri Y Gaston Paulstoday separated but maintaining a cordial relationship, chose two unusual names for their children: mune Y Nile. Today the girl, little by little, is creating her own place in the entertainment world: from her Instagram account she surprises with her musical talent.

Flavio Mendoza

The producer told some time ago that the name of his first-born, Dionisio, arises “because I was from a circus family and my father had a groom who had a great affinity with us and with me especially”. “He always asked me: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ I called him a trapeze artist, a tamer, a firefighter, and he always told me the same thing: “You can be whatever you want. The only dreams that don’t come true are those that don’t dream,” he added excitedly.

Finally, he explained that this circus worker was also called Dionisio: “When I understood what that phrase meant, it changed me a lot. I am also going to tell my son. He will know that his name comes from a man who marked a lot to his dad”.

Evaluna and Camilo

Indigo It is a word that has different meanings. According to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) it is one that comes from India. It is also a color between blue and violent, where the first color predominates. Another meaning is that of “a high state of the evolution of the human being” and this is related to a doctrine called “New Age”.

However, Evaluna and Camilo mentioned that they chose the name because they did not want to know what the gender was until this or that was born and Indigo seemed to them a neutral name. “Indigo, since it looked good for a boy or a girl […] We don’t want to know what it is until it is born” the daughter of Ricardo Montaner In an interview. “The sound is uff”, added the interpreter of “Tutu”.

China Suarez and Benjamín Vicuña

The son of China Suárez and Benjamín Vicuña was born at the Los Arcos de Palermo clinic in mid-2020. Immediately, the actress posted it on Twitter and a follower of the Chilean actor explained the meaning of Amancio on the social network: “It’s a masculine proper name of Latin origin in its variant in Spanish. Its meaning is ´lover, loving, beloved´. Beautiful name blessings for the new member of the family”.