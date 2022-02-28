‘Calm down, they have to play like Herrera’; Simeone gave it as an example

Midtime Editorial

/ 27.02.2022 16:39:47





After a couple of difficult months for the Atletico Madridit seems that the mattresses have returned on an upward path and Hector Herrera has been one of the main pillars of the team in recent games. Even his coach, Diego the “Cholo” Simeone has recognized him.

Calm down, they have to play like Herrera: Cholo Simeone

The Cholo Simeone took as an example the performance and pace of play of Hector Herreraat half time of the victory against Celta Vigo. Despite the fact that the team from the Spanish capital won the match, Simeone wanted an absolute domino of his team and told his leaders: “Calm down, they have to play like Herrera.”

During the last matches, Hector Herrera has shown an incredible level, even being the owner with the Atlético de Madrid squad. In the match against OsasunaHH was one of the team’s main driversDemonstrating that has quality to add more minutes and Make a Difference on the field of play.

For his part, before the Man Utd on the UEFA champions leaguewas associated with Geoffrey Kondogbia for cancel football of a world-class figure such as Paul Pogba. Finally before the Celta Vigoheld a 84% passes completed and 11 recoveries for the Colchoneros.

Hector Herrera have top level competition in the midfield of Atlético de Madrid, as he meets players of the stature of KokeRodrigo dePaul, Mark Llorente, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Thomar Lemar, among others. However, the Mexican has been one of the most prominent headlines in the last matches of Athletic.

​

​