Calm returned to Wall Street, which cut the negative streak and closed with strong profits

On Wednesday, calm returned to markets around the world.and Wall Street stocks rose for the first time in more than a week after the Bank of England will act decisively to control a looming financial crisis.

The New York Stock Exchange ended the longest losing streak since February 2020: the dow jones finished 1.9% higher, the nasdaq gained 2% and the S&P 500 rose 2 percent.

In addition to relief on Wall Street, bond markets around the world also eased and the actions european erased morning losses after the UK central bank said it would buy as many UK government bonds as needed to restore order to its financial markets.

The moves helped markets recoup some of its recent losses caused by the turmoil in UK financial markets. After the government announced a wide-ranging series of tax cutsinvestors feared that attempts to boost the UK economy could push the already high inflation. This caused the value of the British pound to plummet and bond yields to soar around the world.

Despite Wednesday’s rise, the US stock market is still down more than 20% from its record set earlier this year and remains near its lowest point since late 2020. Analysts say more is likely to come turbulence going forward as recession concerns, rising interest rates and even higher inflation continue to loom over Wall Street.

Underscoring those concerns, the 10-year US Treasury yield briefly exceeded the 4% on Wednesday morning to hit its highest level in more than a decade.

By raising rates, the Federal Reserve expects slow the economy enough to reduce high inflation that is affecting the economy. But you risk creating a recession if you raise rates too fast. The housing sector has already been hurt, not least as mortgage interest rates have soared to their highest levels since 2008.

A recession seems inevitable, according to Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. She points to several discouraging signs, such as six consecutive months of contraction in an index of leading economic indicators. This hasn’t happened since the start of the global financial crisis two recessions ago.

The investment giant Vanguard puts the probability of a recession in the US at 25% this year and in a 65% next year, with the expectation that the Fed will keep raising rates and keep them high until 2023.

In addition to concerns about rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks, there is a litany of other pressures on the market: Investors are concerned that the stress caused by a huge run in the value of the US dollar against other currencies could cause something to crack somewhere in world markets.

In Europe, tensions rise further amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with suspected sabotage of major natural gas pipelines the latest flashpoint. And corporate America’s profits are threatened by a slowing economy, high inflation and a rising dollar.

However, at least on Wednesday, the market seemed to focus more on relief than on those concerns.

“Investors got the feeling that perhaps the central banks blinked, or at least England’s central bank blinked. That has pushed rates down” on long-term US bonds, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset. “And that has helped drive stocks higher.”

Following the announcement of bond purchases by the Bank of England, the 10-year US Treasury yield sank sharply to 3.70% from 3.95% on Tuesday. In the UK, the 10-year yield fell about half a percentage point to slightly above 4 percent.

On Wall Street, a broad rally sent 30 stocks in the S&P 500 index up for every one that fell. Healthcare stocks helped lead the way after an encouraging update on a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

In the early hours of the morning, before the Bank of England announcement, shares across Asia fell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 3.4%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.5% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.5%. The Chinese yuan also fell to a 14-year low against the dollar, despite the central bank’s efforts to stem the slide.

