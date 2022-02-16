Calm “Tense” in Ukraine as the Market Doesn’t Believe Putin By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Stock markets up Wednesday encouraged by the withdrawal of some Russian troops announced yesterday by the Kremlin. However, the enthusiasm for de-escalation appears to have cooled due to several alarm bells coming from the front, as investors hang on the headlines.

Caution remains high even on the part of NATO. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow is continuing “to reinforce its presence at the border”, and “no form of de-escalation has been seen on the ground”. Similar phrases came from Jopep Borrel, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, according to which “despite the encouraging signs, the allies must remain vigilant”.

“Investors are wary of any turn of events, as both countries could cut off the dialogue and escalate tensions again,” said Diego Morín, an IG analyst.

“Everything seems to indicate, if we stick to the various statements made yesterday, by the President of Russia Putin, by the German Chancellor Sholtz, or even by the President of the United States, Biden, that the Ukrainian conflict has entered a dead end, and it is still possible to resolve it. through diplomatic channels. However, it should not be overlooked that in his statements Putin has made it clear that the negotiations cannot last forever, a new veiled threat of his true intentions ”, underline the experts of Link Securities.

“The conflict has been brewing for weeks and some think that once the Winter Olympics in China are over (Putin does not want to overshadow this event for his ally) the final movement could be triggered, so we still expect a few days of high volatility” , warn the analysts of A&G Banca Privada.

“As in any other geopolitical crisis, we tend to think that common sense prevails and the main scenario is that there is no armed confrontation because it is in nobody’s interest, but the outcome is absolutely unpredictable”, add da BP (LON :).

Second Bankinter (MC :), “the main reference does not change: geopolitics will take stock in the coming days. The withdrawal of some Russian troops is positive, but it does not mean that we can trust a non-war outcome. Indeed, Ukraine is undergoing several cyber attacks. Therefore, the risk of invasion remains open “.