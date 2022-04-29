Calm! The PS Vita is not dead yet… seriously

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

We know that few stories in video games are as sad as that of the PlayStation Vita and that the Sony console could never take off due to the lack of support from the company that saw it born. This has led to a not very pleasant end, losing support little by little and obviously with the respective discontinuation. Although the protests over the threat of closing the PS Store on PS3 and PS Vita managed to get Sony to rectify it, the possibility of it happening did not disappear and this week the alerts were turned on.

Users feared the worst with the PS Vita

These days, reports from PlayStation Vita users revealed problems with the PS Store, specifically the inability to purchase content with an error message thrown by the system. Although the players were still able to enter their user account and their download list, the worst was thought, an unexpected closure of Sony’s online platform that keeps the ill-fated console alive. The above became more relevant a few weeks after the start of operations of the new PlayStation Plus that has sown doubts and fear about what will happen to the PS Store in the cases of PS3 and PS Vita.

PS Vita should already enter the PS Store without problems at this time

However, it seems that there is nothing to worry about, yet, because on the official site where you can check the status of PlayStation services, a problem with the PS Store for PS Vita appeared marked in red, so Sony worked on it to give you a solution. At the time of writing this note, the service already appears in green, so no problem with the PS Store is indicated on any of the platforms that have access to it.

As you may remember, last year Sony announced the closure of the PS Store for PS3, PS Vita and PSP but the community protested and the company backed down only in the case of the first 2 consoles. However, there are certain restrictions, such as the fact that operations can no longer be done from PC or PS4 and PS5, so you must enter the PS Store from the console. Likewise, it is recommended that the funds be added to the account via PC, PS4 or PS5, since in the case of PS3 and PS Vita no form of payment is received other than the funds that already exist in the wallet.

