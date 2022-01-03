Calma Flat for the Dogecoin, in 2022 there will be the Great Return?
The price of the Dogecoin does not show any bullish tear despite the latest decision in favor of the DOGE by Tesla, that is to accept the crypto as a payment method. Nonetheless, in December most of the new Dogecoin owners (over 54%) recorded profits.
The reasons for the current difficult moment for crypto are given by the attempts to ban investment in cryptocurrencies by China and Russia, with the former having already banned Bitcoin mining with the closure of entire mining sheds. while the second with the strong intention of forcing crypto holders to sell their wallets. All this for the same reason: Russian authorities have long argued that cryptocurrencies can be used for money laundering and to finance terrorism.
The Dogecoin supported by the demand area
It is over 6 months that the DOGE has entered a bearish vortex, despite the clear attempts to break the bearish dynamic trendline to the upside. In the last few weeks, the meme coin seems to be accumulating (drawing liquidity) within the demand area and attempting the upside bang. The latest coup attempt is signed on December 14 by Tesla news (Tesla merchandising payment method) but obviously the bulls have not been able to win.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts
As anticipated, the price of Dogecoin has been oscillating for a month within the demand area, in search of the necessary strength to go upwards and break the medium-term bearish dynamic trendline.
A micro support has been created at $ 0.1574 where the bulls believe it is a long-term buying opportunity for Dogecoin. The rise will obviously be confirmed only by a decisive break from the weekly point of view of the bearish dynamic trendline that will allow DOGE to reach different price levels in the short / medium term: $ 0.20 – $ 0.25 – $ 0.30.
