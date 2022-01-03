Calma Flat for the Dogecoin, in 2022 there will be the Great Return?

A micro support has been created at $ 0.1574 where the bulls believe it is a long-term buying opportunity for Dogecoin. The rise will obviously be confirmed only by a decisive break from the weekly point of view of the bearish dynamic trendline that will allow DOGE to reach different price levels in the short / medium term: $ 0.20 – $ 0.25 – $ 0.30.

