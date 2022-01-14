Caltagirone resigned from Generali

Entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has announced his resignation from the position of vice president and director of Assicurazioni Generali, the largest and most important insurance company in Italy. Caltagirone resigned in controversy with the board of directors (board of directors) of the company, which accused of having excluded him from the management of the company and from the most important decisions.

In the letter announcing his will to resign, Caltagirone criticized the working methods of the board on various points: the presentation and approval of Generali’s new strategic plan, the way in which a new list of appointments was compiled for the board itself and the choices for information regarding how the company communicates with shareholders and the media.

Caltagirone is the founder and largest shareholder of the holding of the same name which belongs to a series of companies in the construction, infrastructure and real estate sectors. He is one of the richest men in Italy, and is considered among the most powerful entrepreneurs in the country, owner of the Roman newspaper among other things. the messenger, of the Neapolitan one the morning and the Venetian one the Gazzettino.

The resignation as vice president was not completely unexpected. For months Caltagirone had criticized the activities of the board of directors and shortly before the winter he had signed a consultation pact with the members of the CRT Foundation and Leonardo Del Vecchio, that is, an agreement between the three members to discuss the issues to be voted on in the assemblies. At the end of the year, the agreement had exceeded 16 per cent of the voting rights, approaching approximately 17 per cent of Mediobanca, Generali’s first shareholder.

The maneuvers, including the resignation of Caltagirone, are in view of the meeting scheduled for next April, in which the management of Generali will have to be renewed. The agreement is working on its own proposals and new strategies, while Mediobanca is working to propose a list of names in continuity with the current board of directors, keeping Philippe Donnet as CEO, in office for five years.

Caltagirone was a member of the board of Generali since 2007 and then became vice president of the company in 2010. In recent months he has always excluded the possibility of a takeover bid with Del Vecchio and the CRT Foundation.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola, president of Assicurazioni Generali, expressed “deep regret and surprise at the decision taken” by Caltagirone. He rejected the accusations, recalling that the company has “always conducted its business according to criteria of absolute transparency and rigorous fairness”.