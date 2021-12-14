Caltanissetta, at the Sant’Elia hospital covid outbreaks in the Medicine and Orthopedics wards

Rita Cinardi

Covid outbreaks in the Internal Medicine and Orthopedics departments of the Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta but the hospitalizations, according to what was stated by the medical director of the Benedetto Trobia hospital unit, will not be suspended. “The situation is under control – says Trobia – and clearly, we continue to take care of the patients who arrive. Some patients who had to be hospitalized in medicine were placed in support in other wards of Sant’Elia while for patients who needed hospitalization in Orthopedics we found the beds in Mussomeli “. At the moment the positives would be 4 in the Internal Medicine ward and 2 in the Orthopedics ward. “This can happen – specifies Trobia – because up to the fourth or fifth day in which one is infected, patients may be negative, due to a viral load problem that is too low, only to be positive the following days. So at the time of admission someone has certainly tested negative and then positivized later “. Yesterday there was a maxi-influx in the emergency room of the Sant’Elia hospital where doctors continue to work incessantly.

