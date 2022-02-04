Caltanissetta, new covid outbreak in the Medicine department: 5 patients will be transferred to Infectious Diseases

Rita Cinardi

New covid outbreak in the Internal Medicine department of the Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta. Nine patients, out of a total of 18 occupied beds, tested positive for covid-19. Four of these were discharged at home because they were asymptomatic, another five will be admitted to the Infectious Diseases ward. As soon as the outbreak was found, the director of the presidium Benedetto Trobia immediately intervened and, together with the head of Infectious Diseases Giovanni Mazzola, arranged for the transfer of the infected patients. In Infectious Diseases there are already 24 patients in addition to 15 in hospitalization in RSA. The operation proved not easy for a ward already suffering due to the considerable number of patients – the discharged are immediately replaced by new admissions – the various patients who are in the covid-19 emergency room and will have to be hospitalized, and the patients ( positive covid) with orthopedic or general surgery problems that must be transferred from Gela to Sant’Elia. In fact, here, in addition to being active the covid resuscitation, to guarantee patients undergoing surgery, there are also paths for what concerns the operating theaters.

