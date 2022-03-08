Caltanissetta. The Italian Blind Union promotes eye checks to combat glaucoma – il Fatto Nisseno

CALTANISSETTA. The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness IAPB Onlus, in collaboration with the Territorial Section of Caltanissetta of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired, has organized in the Nisseno area, initiatives related to the celebration of World Glaucoma Week, promoting eye checks and scientific information activity for the fight against glaucoma, a subtle pathology known as the “silent thief of sight”.

Starting at 9:00 of tomorrow 9 March and until 17:00 the Mobile Ophthalmic Unit, with health personnel, located in Piazza Falcone and Borsellino will carry out free screening for the measurement of ocular pressure. Near the mobile ophthalmic unit, the volunteers of the Universal Civil Service will provide for the reception of patients and the distribution of information material.

The President of the Territorial Section Alessandro Mosca, in the awareness that a simple eye examination is essential to diagnose an early stage or still not serious glaucoma, invites the entire citizenry not to miss this significant moment of prevention and awareness.