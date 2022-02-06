Calvarese’s admission: Zaniolo’s goal was to be canceled – AsRomaCalcio.com – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

There Rome did not win against the Genoa . Indeed: for someone, more than someone, she was mocked at the end because a goal was canceled, by Nicolò Zaniolo , regular. The controversies, which are added to those that accompany the championship of José’s team Mourinho they have always flared up and there have also been many. The phallus on Vasquez by Tammy Abraham before the long-range seal of the number 22 he could have been whistled like no, but he strangled an exultation and a joy not only for the player, but also for the many fans present at the Olympic stadium.

However, there is a voice out of the chorus. And it comes directly from Rome. Gianpaolo Calvarese, the new referee consultant, as reported by both the Gazzetta, the Messaggero and the Republic, admitted that the goal was technically to be canceled, and explained his reasons also to the Giallorossi managers as soon as the match was over. Excessive was, according to him, the direct red against Zaniolo. Even if, he continued, he would have changed very little, given that Nicolò had already been booked for taking off his shirt after the release net almost at the end. That yes made in vain, but not the consequent yellow card.