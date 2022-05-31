Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa Reunite on Summer ‘Potion’

Five years after the publication of his last opus, Calvin Harris is back to make the crowds dance. Discover his new single “Potion” on aficia!

For his comeback, the inimitable calvin harris associates with Dua Lipa, alongside whom he had already signed a hit in 2018. That summer, “One Kiss” quickly managed to impose his style on the airwaves and even today, many people hum the chorus chanted by the British on music. captivating musical layers. It also took less than a year for the track to be certified diamond single in France, representing more than 50 million paid streams.

In addition to the commercial success of the song, its impact had undeniably given a boost to the career of Dua Lipa, then a rising pop star thanks to her first self-titled album. Dua Lipa, notably highlighted by “New Rules” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)”. The reunion should therefore be crowned with success!

A dancing hymn

In 2017, Calvin Harris unveiled Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1a fifth opus enriched with unifying hymns like “Feels”, interpreted in the company of Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and big-sean. But since the release of this disc and the episode “One Kiss”, the artist had been more discreet, revealing some of his productions in a more occasional and confidential way. It’s party time since the disc jockey is currently finalizing Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 which should be presented to the public during the summer.

In the meantime, he is betting on his new single “Potion”, with a recipe somewhat different from that of 2018, since it also invites the rapper Young Thug and his inimitable phrasing. Together, the three acolytes shine in a groovy and resolutely retro register, tinged with the influences of the 80s. The bewitchment is total on this sensual and light track punctuated by an effective bass line.

The temperature is rising!

“Late night conversations / Electric emotions / All sprinkled with a little sex / And that’s a potion ” chants Dua Lipa mischievously in reference to these evenings where magic operates between two beings. Calvin Harris also lifted the lid on the music video accompanying the song. If he only makes a quick appearance at the end of the video, his two companions are largely put in the spotlight. Both perform on a paradise island where there is a subdued and sexy atmosphere. Indeed, the choice of colors, the play of light and the special effects bring fantasy to this qualitative imaging.

Watch “Potion”, the new music video from Calvin Harris: