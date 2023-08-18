Calvin Harris and Sam Smith release an extended version of their collaboration ‘Desire’

Desire by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Came to light on July 28, a few days later the video clip was published and now we can hear it extended version,

Before the completion of the month, the song has been released again with a longer duration. nothing more and nothing less is included an additional minute and 33 seconds Pure electronic music.

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith – Desire (Extended Version)

Original theme surfaced in late July that persists three minutes perfect. The accompanying video consisted of an animation where the song appeared on a blue background and accompanied by several lighting effects.

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith – Desire

The official music video was revealed two weeks later, on 11 August. in just six days it’s almost reached 1.4 million views First release without any video clip.

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith – Desire (Official Video)

Announced by both artists, we can now enjoy over a minute and a half Desire He uploaded to youtube and where on a purple background, a geometric figure (stellar icosahedron) moves in time to the music.

first aider

This isn’t the first time that Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have worked together. more than it took them four years PromisesA topic that is heard till date and has been viewed over 221 million times on YouTube.

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith – Promises

When he announced it without giving many details Desire,people gone mad To see the result of the new collaboration of artists.

Though it was a wait, his fans have finally been able to listen to the song that has many opinions be successful Following in the footsteps of his big brother, reaching the top of all the charts, Promises,

Have you heard this extended version yet?