Calvin Harris and Sam Smith return to the fray after 4 years with ‘Desire’. LOS40 Dance

Logic says that when something works, you don’t need to touch it. And this is something that can also be applied to lyrics in music. And this 2023 we have many more examples of the same and interestingly, in both cases one of our favorite DJs has starred: Calvin Harris.

The Scotsman released the song a few months ago, ending his trilogy of collaborations with Ellie Goulding. But it seems the artist has got another thorn stuck in his mind when it comes to collaborating again with one of the actors with whom he has a special chemistry: Sam Smith.

4 years ago they were able to cash in on the bet of edm And thank you for being a true list breaker and dominator Promises, The song resonated far and wide around the world, as well as showcasing the quirky side of the Londoner in its video clip. An aesthetic that has accompanied her in recent years and where her sexuality and identity are more present than ever.

Now the duo has decided to return to the studio (though it may be a while) to release a song called To Be the Queen of the Summer. But if there’s one thing we’ve seen on countless occasions, it’s that it’s never too late to sing a good song.

And if with Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris is delivering hit upon hit (I need your love, Outside and Miracle), it is now up to Sam Smith to show his name again with The Scotsman at the top of the UK sales charts.

We’ve seen the first preview in Spain since Calvin Harris premiered Desire During a session in Ushuaia (Ibiza) and we were taken aback by the electronic proposal of the song. Watch out for what’s coming!

And as is always the case on these occasions, now that the DJ has followed up by releasing new music in the form of a collaboration, there have been no shortage of people who have reminded him that he might as well repeat his collaboration with Rihanna. . Will he be able to do this?