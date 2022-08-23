Calvin Harris invites Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Halsey!

5-star cast on latest single “Stay With Me” of Calvin Harris who invites beautiful people. And you may have missed it!

This article may be a little late… but we hadn’t measured the power of this XXL collaboration. Because yes, with Calvin Harris, summer will last a long time. The Scot published (a little) anonymously his new record Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 at the beginning of the month of August. To inside, pieces borrowed from funk and disco sounds of the 70’s. It’s not at all the Calvin Harris of the days of “Feels So Close” or “Summer”.

On the song “stay with me” which stands out from the rest of the album, a fine line-up of artists, including Pharrell Williams, who needs no introduction. Same thing for Justin Timberlake. The youngest, is perhaps a lesser known on French soil. The American Halsey has already conquered the whole world with her titles “Colors” or “Should Be Sad”. Between them, there are 120 million subscribers in total on Instagram alone, billions of streams and many gold records received. Incredible cast!

Check out “Stay With Me” by Calvin Harris: