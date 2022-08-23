Entertainment

Calvin Harris invites Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Halsey!

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

5-star cast on latest single “Stay With Me” of Calvin Harris who invites beautiful people. And you may have missed it!

This article may be a little late… but we hadn’t measured the power of this XXL collaboration. Because yes, with Calvin Harris, summer will last a long time. The Scot published (a little) anonymously his new record Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 at the beginning of the month of August. To inside, pieces borrowed from funk and disco sounds of the 70’s. It’s not at all the Calvin Harris of the days of “Feels So Close” or “Summer”.

On the song “stay with me” which stands out from the rest of the album, a fine line-up of artists, including Pharrell Williams, who needs no introduction. Same thing for Justin Timberlake. The youngest, is perhaps a lesser known on French soil. The American Halsey has already conquered the whole world with her titles “Colors” or “Should Be Sad”. Between them, there are 120 million subscribers in total on Instagram alone, billions of streams and many gold records received. Incredible cast!

Check out “Stay With Me” by Calvin Harris:


Source link

Tags
Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fast and Furious 10: Los Angeles Residents Protest Filming

32 seconds ago

The most anticipated premiere films for 2023

11 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtne-y pinned for terrible abuse!

11 mins ago

The story behind how Taylor Swift was rejected by ‘Twilight’: “No one was going to be able to process it”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button