Entertainment

Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams: the collaboration of the year with “Stay With Me”?

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Calvin Harris has unveiled a new single from his upcoming album “Funk Wav Bounes Vol. 2.” which will be released on August 5th. This third extract entitled “Stay With Me” is a collaboration with 3 big names of the American music scene.

Scottish DJ and music producer Calvin Harris has proven his stature in the music industry time and time again and the numbers still speak for themselves. Calvin Harris, who is one of the artists who sell the most records, seems to have found the recipe for success. Remember, 15 days ago, we discovered “New Money” in collaboration with 21 Savage.

This time, it calls on three of the most well-known and popular names in the music world.

Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams, who have each carved their own path in the music world, team up with the 38-year-old DJ for the single “Stay With Me”. The song will be included on the next studio album and the first that Calvin Harris has released in the past five years, titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2”.

A few days before its release, Calvin Harris shared the news of his new album on social media along with a photo of himself posing with his bandmates in a sunny location. “Stay With Me” is available July 15, with distribution handled by Columbia Records.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Related Articles

still not pay the fine to Johnny Depp

1 min ago

A movie wedding in Laxe

13 mins ago

How old was Taylor Lautner when he made Sharkboy and Lavagirl?

24 mins ago

Jessica Alba refuses to talk about being kidnapped when she was 15 on the set of NBC’s ‘Flipper’ TV show

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button