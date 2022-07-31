Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams: the collaboration of the year with “Stay With Me”?

Calvin Harris has unveiled a new single from his upcoming album “Funk Wav Bounes Vol. 2.” which will be released on August 5th. This third extract entitled “Stay With Me” is a collaboration with 3 big names of the American music scene.

Scottish DJ and music producer Calvin Harris has proven his stature in the music industry time and time again and the numbers still speak for themselves. Calvin Harris, who is one of the artists who sell the most records, seems to have found the recipe for success. Remember, 15 days ago, we discovered “New Money” in collaboration with 21 Savage.

This time, it calls on three of the most well-known and popular names in the music world.

Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams, who have each carved their own path in the music world, team up with the 38-year-old DJ for the single “Stay With Me”. The song will be included on the next studio album and the first that Calvin Harris has released in the past five years, titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2”.

A few days before its release, Calvin Harris shared the news of his new album on social media along with a photo of himself posing with his bandmates in a sunny location. “Stay With Me” is available July 15, with distribution handled by Columbia Records.