calvin harris + tinashe + slayter + hannah diamond and more

This Friday’s music pick comes with a high-octane video Calvin Harris And Sam Smith, new of Tinashe and an electro banger killer, Also we will listen perfect picture Of hannah diamond, three new tracks from jean dawsona collaboration of eye dress And mac demarco and many more. let’s get started!

1. Calvin Harris + Sam Smith, Desire

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris They’re warming up in their new collaboration video Desire. In the thrilling video, the singer unholy and dj’s one kiss They look NASCAR-inspired and sporty as they make donuts in a parking lot and speed down the highways with a bunch of unruly drivers. Harris and Smith have worked on a number of top-notch collaborations over the years Desire follow the release of Miracle with harris Ellie Goulding at the beginning of this year. He also released his Funk Wave Bounce Volume 2 LP in 2022, which includes tracks 21 Savage, Lato, Normani and Justin Timberlake.

2. Tinasha, Requirements

Tinashe This Friday he gave the green light to his new music project Requirements, As the title of the song suggests, Tinashe With suggestive and sexy lyrics over pulsating beats, the subject makes your needs known. In the accompanying video of the song, Tinashe and his team dance in an empty supermarket. In a spicy scene, Tinashe Appears naked, covered with sausage. This song is from his upcoming album, BB/ANG3L, From the Manufacturer Published by Nice Life Recordings Ricky Reed.

3.Slayer, erotic electronic

killer He’s already counting the days until the release of his second album starfucker Out Sept. 22, a project about obsession with fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrities. It is the second of these subjects that serves as the basis erotic electronicthen the final single from the album out of time And Miss Belladonna. The song is a raunchy electro-pop banger full of lust and lust, and it also has a video killer She attracts the attention of many onlookers when she walks down the street half-naked, with only two black bandages protecting her modesty. killer He commented on the video on social media: “I hope it makes you feel something (erotic).”

4.Hannah Diamond, perfect picture

hannah diamond will release a new album this fall: It’s Called perfect picture, and includes recently shared themes Assertion, as well as the album’s title track, was released today. ,perfect picture This is the song that started my collaboration with the producer Dave Gamson, when we met him on our first trip pc music LA in 2016,'” Hannah explains. “Since then, Dave and I have had countless conversations about what exactly makes a perfect pop song. We both strongly believe that it all depends on how well the song captures the essence of the artist. To me, pop music is a magical form of communication. It has the power to transform transitory things into the tangible world and help them to take other forms and expand. That’s why perfect picture It became the album’s title track. I really feel like it grabs me. Not just a part of me, but all the layers that deep down make up me.” perfect picture Its sale will start on 6 October.

5. Jean Dawson, no scope + x-ray + hassle

jean dawson Today I have brought three new songs: no scope, x-ray and trouble They form the second part of the title trilogy Destruction For Dummies, Pt. 2 Jean Dawson As Nightmare, Currently on tour supporting the American rapper trippy red, subjects follow Xscape PT. 1 Jean Dawson as Phoenix which consists of young+ and delusional world championand for the 2022 album Chaos Now*, Listen to the track above.

6. iAddress + Mac DeMarco, the dark prince

eye dress Recruitment mac demarco for single set The Dark Prince. Their collaboration is accompanied by a video in which the two play pranks outside a medieval-looking castle, playing with swords and wearing scary masks. Find out below. Iaddress theme is as follows teen Mom, which fell last month. Earlier this year, Kevin Shields Of my Bloody Valentine remix House of cards of his latest full-length project, full time lover, On his part, DeMarco released his album in January five easy hot dogs Mostly instrumental.

7.John Batiste, world music radio

john batiste sequel to release today we are 2021, which won the 2022 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. world music radio has the support of Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, Kenny G, JID, NuGenes, Fireboy DML, Camilo and Rita Payce. ,world music radio It is a concept album that takes place in the interstellar regions of the universe,” Batiste explained in a statement. “Through the album the listener is guided by an interstellar travel chariot billy bob bo bob, which sonic takes you around the world at the speed of light. I made this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a new sense of discovery of myself, my art and the world around me like I have never felt before.

8.Madison Beer, Wandering

madison beer Today I have also brought a new single, Wandering, It is the final cut from his recently announced next album. silence between songs It will release on 15th September and it was already announced with the track home for another, Madison says of the release, “This song is a reflection of a time when everything seemed stagnant. It felt like every day was a cycle and I was stuck in such an anxious place, but eventually I was able to explore the thoughts and feelings in my head. I dreamed of a stunning, cinematic video that brought those feelings to life, and I’m so proud of what we created.

9. Flo Millie, hot box

Last artist on today’s list, flo millyGives a twist to the 2003 classic: Unforgettable milkshake Of kelis, in your new subject hot box. Taking it a step further, it also pays tribute to the track with its accompanying music video flo milly She is the driver/owner of an ice cream truck that sells milkshakes with the help of a pair of attractive waitresses. Flo herself jumped in to show off her look, a super short jean skirt and ultra low-cut top, looking like she stepped out of a time machine from the 2000s.

