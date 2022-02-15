Calvin Klein: biography, age and companion of the designer

Designer Calvin Klein has created the fashion brand that best identifies American casual style. From the Eighties to the 2000s it established itself as a symbol of sober and minimal glamor, which made its way through disruptive advertising campaigns. He promoted androgynous beauty (top model was Kate Moss immortalized by Bruce Weber) has created the first unisex perfume, ONE. Calvin Klein has built a real empire that ranged from clothing (up to proposing ready-to-wear and tailor-made collections) to accessories, from the world of beauty to furniture. Today the brand has abandoned the world of ready-to-wear to focus on the company’s core business, namely denim, underwear and perfumes. In the future, we will see.

The beginnings

Calvin Richard Klein was born on November 19, 1942 in the Bronx in New York. The second of three children, his father owns a small grocery store. He has a seamstress grandmother who teaches him to sew and passes on to him the love for fabrics. He soon became passionate about fashion, drawing sketches as a hobby. He attended the High School of Art and Design in New York and, just graduated, he enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology. For five years he was an apprentice in a tailor’s shop specializing in coats and suits.

In 1968 Calvin Klein decides to go on his own and, together with his childhood friend Barry Schwartz, he founded the Calvin Klein clothing house. The first order comes by chance: a buyer from a large New York store accidentally enters Calvin Klein’s laboratory and falls in love with his creations. You place an order for $ 50,000, which was an exorbitant amount in those days.

Jeans change face

In 1970 the designer designed his famous Peacoat: a women’s coat inspired by men’s, but in a short version. The model becomes a success and for a long time it will be imitated by other fashion houses.

In 1973 Calvin Klein won the prestigious Coty Award as the author of sophisticated and impeccable clothes. He decides to launch into the world of accessories and fur. But most of all imposes itself in the world of fashion with an item of clothing that is still little used by stylists: jeans. Thanks to him, denim pants for workwear become desirable and sexy. Calvin Klein manages to sell 200,000 pairs a week. The key to Calvin Klein’s success is advertising. His provocative and unconventional messages kept the media attention high.

The campaign with 15-year-old Brooke Shields photographed by Richard Avedon wearing jeans and declaring There’s nothing between me and my Calvins it shakes public opinion and will become iconic over the years.

Calvin Klein underwear

In 1982 the designer created the men’s underwear collection, selecting Antonio Sabàto and Mark Wahlberg for the new advertising campaign: the male nude becomes an aesthetic object. He is the first designer to put his name on briefs.

Despite the criticism, Calvin Klein goes straight on its way. In the 90s he invents a new type of underpants, the boxer briefs: a hybrid between boxers and briefs. The garment becomes very famous and very imitated. The CK line dedicated to underwear and denim is born. Calvin Klein is the first to design women’s underwear that looks like men’s. One of his most scandalous advertising projects was Klein’s Last Supper with half-naked models in jeans.

The Parfums

In the second half of the 1980s the creative director began producing perfumes. Klein’s three main fragrances, Obsession, Eternity and Escape are hugely successful, partly due to sexually suggestive advertising. Obsession is so famous that she even becomes the protagonist of an episode of the cartoon The Simpsons.

In 1993 he presented CK ONE, her most successful perfume: a unisex perfume is presented for the first time.

The world of ready-to-wear

Calvin Klein decides to take the plunge and debut in prêt-à-porter: his style is very simple, with a particular predilection for ton sur ton overlapping garments. The protagonists are jackets, long cloaks, blazers with perfect proportions. The image is minimal and sober.

Its advertising campaigns always provoke. Encouraged by the favorable reviews of the press, the designer expands its lines: there is the couture line (tailor-made creations mainly dedicated to the red carpet), prêt-à-porter, Ck sportswear and CK jeans. It also licenses swimwear, socks, eyewear and perfume.

Private life

In 1964 Calvin Klein married Jayne Center, a textile designer. Together they have a daughter, Marci. In 1974 the couple divorced. In 1986 he married Kelly Rector who will remain by his side until 2006 and will also be his partner at work. Calvin Klein never hid his bisexuality. For years he has had model Kevin Baker as his partner. A nightlife enthusiast, the stylist also struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, getting admitted to a rehab center in Minnesota in 1988. He later struggled with substance abuse again and repeated rehab in Arizona. . Calvin Klein’s assets are around $ 700 million.

The sale

In 1993, Klein was awarded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for outstanding design in the field of men’s and women’s clothing. The company grows, with an annual turnover of approximately $ 5 billion. Calvin Klein, however, is starting to get tired and would like to sell. He will succeed in 2002: along with his longtime partner, Schwartz, sells their company to Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH Corp.), the largest shirt manufacturer in the United States and owner of several brands. The transaction amount is $ 400 million. Klein remains with the company as a consultant and reserves the right to choose a successor.

The era of Francisco Costa

In 2003 Francisco Costa was appointed Women’s Creative Director of the Calvin Klein Collection. The brand’s tradition continues: sober colors, minimalist cuts and details. It adds a touch of femininity to the collections.

Here comes the stylist-star: Raf Simons

In 2016 he leaves the creative direction and the helm passes to Raf Simons, a beloved designer in the fashion world. The owners of the Calvin Klein brand want to give a strong signal, to build, thanks to the genius of Simons, a new aesthetic for the American brand. Raf Simons’ first fashion show for Calvin Klein is the most anticipated event of the f / w 2017-2018 season.

Unfortunately, the sales hopes have been dashed and after 5 seasons, Raf Simons abandons the brand. Calvin Klein announces the closure of prêt-à-porter, declaring that it wants to devote itself to denim and the beauty world.

Last fall the Calvin Klein brand presented the Heron Preston capsule collection for Calvin Klein: essential items with unexpected details. It is the first time, after abandoning the catwalks, that the brand has officially presented a new collection.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION