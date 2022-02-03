Calzedonia, 2021 to 2.5 billion. Better than 2019

Calzedonia closes 2021 with a positive sign its 2021 and makes a leap forward even on pre-Covid levels. The group closed the year just ended with revenues of 2.5 billion euros, up 29.1% on 2020 at current exchange rates (+ 30.5% at constant currency), against 1.94 million for the twelve previous months. Compared to 2019, the group increased its turnover by 3.9 percent.

Exports are confirmed at 56 per cent. On the e-commerce front, growing (but the group does not specify the percentage increase in the note) also in 2021, the group “invested heavily in technological and digital infrastructures with the aim of synergistically integrating the retail network and the online channel, in order to offer the consumer a wide range of purchasing alternatives designed for local contexts “. The opening plan also continues, which now has 176 new openings, 139 of which abroad.

“The investments had a value of more than 160 million euros both on the commercial front, by strengthening and renewing the retail channel and integrating it more and more with the e-commerce channel, and on the logistics and production front, with investments in cutting-edge technologies for always keep innovative

factories of the group ”, commented the president Sandro Veronesi. “EBITDA exceeds 760 million euros, an increase compared to 531 million in 2020. We are now present in 55 countries and the group intends to pursue a policy of consolidation in the main European markets; while openings also continue in the US market. “

IS continued in 2021, explains the group again, the path of growth and consolidation for Signorvino (which inaugurated six new stores) e Atelier Emé, penalized by the pandemic. Regarding Falconerispecialized in high-end knitwear and cashmere, the group defined the results of 2021 as “excellent”. They will then continue in 2022, the group anticipates, the development of Intimissimi Man and the redevelopment and modernization of existing stores under the Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis.

Meanwhile, the Calzedonia Group also continues to work on the green front as a member of the “Fashion Pact”, a coalition that brings together the most significant companies in the fashion and textile sector.