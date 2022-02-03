Calzedonia to 2.5 billion, in 2021 all the brands of the group grew

The key points The group of Intimissimi, Calzedonia and Signorvino scored + 3.9% on 2019

More than a group, Calzedonia increasingly resembles a mosaic of brands and initiatives, the only one of its kind in the world. And in 2021 it started to grow again, recovering all the ground lost in 2020 and closing positively (+ 3.9%) also compared to 2019. The company’s 2021 turnover rose by 29.1% at current exchange rates (+30 , 5% at constant exchange rates) to 2.505 billion, a goal to which all the brands in the portfolio contributed: Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Intimissimi Uomo, Tezenis, Falconeri (clothing and accessories in fine yarns), Atelier Emé (wedding and ceremony) and Signorvino (chain of wine bars with restaurant). There was also a sharp increase in profitability: preliminary data indicate an EBITDA of over 760 million, up by more than 40% compared to 531 million in 2020.

The export share is 56% and in the future it may increase also thanks to e-commerce, which in 2021 continued in the trend of 2020, the year in which the shops and shopping centers were closed for many months. As has happened in many sectors and companies, the pandemic has accelerated digitalization and in the last year the group founded and led by Sandro Veronesi increased its investments in technological and digital infrastructures. The goal is to achieve an authentic multi-channel and that experience that Americans call seamless (literally without seams) between experiences of contact with the brand and shopping in the different channels.

Among the intuitions of Sandro Veronesi, since the birth of the group and before the fast fashion chains such as Inditex and H&M arrived in Italy, there was the widespread development of the network of stores with the signs of the individual brands and the path continued in 2021, because the physical channel, the Calzedonia experience teaches, does not cannibalize but rather completes the digital one. The balance of openings for last year was 176 points of sale, 139 of which abroad: the total as of December 31st was 5,076 shops, 3,288 of which abroad and 1,788 in Italy.

«The total investments exceeded 160 million: we concentrated on both the commercial and the logistic and production front – underlines Veronesi -. The priority is to always keep the group’s plants innovative ». The Calzedonia group is present in 55 countries and for 2022 and in the short term the strategy foresees the consolidation of the European markets. “But the openings in the US market and the commitment to sustainability continue, confirmed by the entry of our group into the Fashion Pact launched by the Kering group in 2020”, concludes Veronesi.