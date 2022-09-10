Camacho on the Yuniol-OMSA case: In the DR, when it comes to corruption issues, you have to overtest

Santo Domingo, DR.

The head of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho reported that the Public Ministry He will wait for the full decision of the Yuniol Ramñirez case and the cases of corruption in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA) to make a decision whether or not to appeal the sentence.

Early Friday morning, the Second Collegiate Court of the National District that sentenced 20 years in prison for Argenis Contreras González for the murder of the lawyer and university professor Yuniol Ramírez Ferreras and that he issued an acquittal in favor of Manuel Rivas, former director of the OMSA, prosecuted for administrative corruption.

“In relation to that case, we are going to wait for the full decision to decide accordingly. However, what we saw yesterday is a sign that in the Dominican Republic, when it comes to issues of corruption, you have to overtest,” he told reporters.

He stated that it is for this reason that the Public Ministry deposits so much evidence in the files it presents, “because that excuse will not be able to be used in our processes”.

“In cases of corruption in the Dominican Republic, a standard has been established that is irrational and metaphysical; This standard has even been established in the interest of keeping the doors of impunity open, but this is an issue that has to stop”, warned the head of Pepca.

In addition to Rivas, the magistrates Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo they issued an acquittal sentence in favor of Heidy Carolina Peña, wife of Argenis Contreras; Jorge Luis Abreu Fabián, alias the taxi driver; Lilian Francisca Suarez Jaquez; Víctor Ravelo Campos, alias El Herrero and José Antonio Mercado Blanco, known as El Grande.

Similarly, Faustino Rosario, former financial director of this institution, was sentenced to one year in prison and disqualified from performing any public function for five years, as well as others involved in these events.

The The Public Ministry had requested 30 years in prison for Argenis; 20 for Manuel Rivas, Faustino Rosario, Víctor Ravelo Campos and José Antonio Mercado Blanco; 5 years for Jorge Luis Abreu, Heidy Carolina Peña and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez.

The murder, committed in October 2017is linked to the acts of administrative corruption that occurred in the government transport entity that was directed by Rivas since August 2012.

Ramírez Ferreras, who presided over the National Convergence of Lawyers (CONA), He was found dead with a concrete block tied to his neck by a chain, in a stream in Hato Nuevo, in West Santo Domingo.

In reading the device, the magistrates assured that the logic and the elements of evidence assure that Yuniol Ramírez was murdered in Hato Nuevo. They also indicated that Argenis Contreras provided them with documents from the OMSA to be used in extortion against the administration of that entity.

After the fact, Argenis Contreras fled to the United States, where he was captured and three years later handed over to the country after the efforts of the current management of the Public Ministry.